TT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,205 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $613.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

