Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.96 and traded as high as GBX 359. Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 324.40, with a volume of 72,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.60.

Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX (11.90) EPS for the quarter.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

