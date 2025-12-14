Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$2.01. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 532,413 shares traded.
Orvana Minerals Trading Up 7.7%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
