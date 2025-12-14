Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as high as C$13.83. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 1,773,623 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FVI. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

