ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as high as C$8.65. ADF Group shares last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 37,383 shares trading hands.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51. The firm has a market cap of C$231.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.03.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.41 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

