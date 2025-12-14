Vanguard Short Duration Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSDB) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Short Duration Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSDB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.54 and last traded at $76.54. Approximately 4,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

Vanguard Short Duration Bond ETF Shares Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

Vanguard Short Duration Bond ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Malvern Funds – Vanguard Short Duration Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in bonds, which include fixed income securities such as corporate bonds, U.S.

