ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.99 and traded as high as $74.73. ABB shares last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 241,562 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB
ABB Trading Down 1.0%
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.