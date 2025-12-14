ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.99 and traded as high as $74.73. ABB shares last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 241,562 shares changing hands.

ABBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

