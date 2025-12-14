Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $25.93. Carnival shares last traded at $25.4880, with a volume of 1,686,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 188.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carnival by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

