abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.43 and traded as high as $140.37. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 516,425 shares.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10,367.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

