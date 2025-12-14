SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.6550. Approximately 4,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.
The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
