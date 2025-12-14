SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMHGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.6550. Approximately 4,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMHFree Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 14.07% of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

