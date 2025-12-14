SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.6550. Approximately 4,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYMH Free Report ) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 14.07% of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

