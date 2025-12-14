Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – December 14th

BigBear.ai, Fermi, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business or a significant portion of revenue depends on developing, producing, or deploying AI technologies — including AI model developers, semiconductor makers for AI chips, cloud and software platforms providing AI services, and firms that embed AI to enhance products. Investors view these as growth opportunities but should assess the company’s actual AI exposure, monetization path and competitive moat while noting higher volatility, execution risk, and potential regulatory or ethical challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Fermi (FRMI)

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRMI

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

See Also