iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.60. 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

