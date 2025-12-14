Wellington Capital Management Inc. Invests $480,000 in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.51.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

