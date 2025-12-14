Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Trading Up 28.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) traded up 28.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Chervon Stock Up 28.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

