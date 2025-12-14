Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.9860. 2,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.27% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

