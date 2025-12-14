Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.17. 6,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Planet Image International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Image International has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

