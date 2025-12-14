Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.4329 and last traded at $36.67. 20,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

