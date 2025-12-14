Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.63 and last traded at C$3.60. 22,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 25,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company’s services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.