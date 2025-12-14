Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.6001. 902,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,898,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freight Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Freight Technologies Price Performance
Freight Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, December 14th.
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Freight Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.
