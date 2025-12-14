Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.6001. 902,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,898,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freight Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRGT

Freight Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Freight Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, December 14th.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Freight Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.