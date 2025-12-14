Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Shares Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 126,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 206,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.14) million during the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.