WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE) Shares Up 26.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $61.39. 32,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 38,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The stock has a market cap of $316.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a yield of 875.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund

About WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $9,325,000. McGrath & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000.

The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide leveraged exposure, in approximately equal proportion, to US-listed gold futures and US large-cap equities. GDE was launched on Mar 17, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

