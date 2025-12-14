Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
