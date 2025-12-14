NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,829,474 shares of company stock valued at $512,805,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.