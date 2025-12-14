Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.8% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Arete Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $13,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,308,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,699,602.88. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

