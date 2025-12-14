Rexford Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,984 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.64 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

