V2 Financial group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

V2 Financial group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 22,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

