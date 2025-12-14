Financial Comparison: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 33.31% 12.49% 5.37% Digital Realty Trust 23.67% 6.41% 2.98%

Dividends

This table compares CubeSmart and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CubeSmart pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 11 7 0 2.39 Digital Realty Trust 1 7 15 2 2.72

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $45.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $199.05, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Digital Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $929.08 million 8.96 $391.18 million $1.56 23.39 Digital Realty Trust $5.55 billion 9.50 $615.19 million $3.87 39.69

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

