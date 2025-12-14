Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 3,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $309.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,580. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

