Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

