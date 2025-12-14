KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.54. 43,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 44,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 739,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

