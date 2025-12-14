SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 20.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) were up 20.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 1,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.0805.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SIG Group Stock Performance

SIG Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Stories

