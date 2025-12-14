BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 32,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

