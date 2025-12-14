Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.