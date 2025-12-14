Wellington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $317.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.12 and its 200-day moving average is $298.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.38.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

