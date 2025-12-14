Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.35. 1,405,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
