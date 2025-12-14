Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $939,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.95 and its 200-day moving average is $649.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

