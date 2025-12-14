Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $765,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,088.99 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,092.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,088.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,313.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.