Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

NYSE ORCL opened at $189.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $241.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

