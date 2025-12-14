Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $98.59 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140,807 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 5.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

