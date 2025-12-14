Stark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Stark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after buying an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,102,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.12. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

