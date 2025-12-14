iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.21 and last traded at $53.0453. Approximately 19,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The company has a market cap of $190.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.
About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.