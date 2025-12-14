Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

