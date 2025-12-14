SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 7,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.