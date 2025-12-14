TT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1%

T opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.