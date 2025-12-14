Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.6601 and last traded at $0.6601. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Company Profile
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.