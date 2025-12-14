Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,383 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $110,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $212.27.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

