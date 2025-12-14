Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Takes $641,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.