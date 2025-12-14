National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116,512 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $2,095,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.22.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $309.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $302,418.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,580. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

