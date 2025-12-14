Infini Capital Management Ltd Takes $602,000 Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Reddit comprises about 0.4% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average is $191.61. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 405,619 shares of company stock valued at $85,742,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.