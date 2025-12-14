27,116 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Wellington Capital Management Inc.

Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,784.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.